Eva Soto, 76

Funeral Mass for Eva Soto, age 76 of Seminole was celebrated Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. with Father Paul Karieakatt officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. Rosary was held Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mrs. Soto was born March 29, 1942 in Mexico to Maria (Castillo) and Antonio Soto. She married Juan Ramirez in Seminole in 2008. Eva was a Catholic and a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and caring for her family; family was everything to her. She loved her “Viejito.”

Eva Soto passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at University Medical Center in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; Ramon Jaquez, Sr. one brother; one sister; one daughter, Albina Jaquez; and two sons, Ramon Jaquez and Antonio Jaquez.

She is survived by her husband Juan Ramirez of Seminole; three sons Jose Jaquez of Hobbs, New Mexico, Rafael Soto of Hobbs, New Mexico, Abel Jaquez of Hobbs, New Mexico; four daughters Marta Jaquez of Indiana, Mariana Jaquez of Hobbs, New Mexico, Elena Saucedo of Seminole, Connie Jaquez of Seminole; two sisters Delia Verdugo of Deming, New Mexico, Francisca Olivas of Mexico; one brother Guadalupe Soto of Mexico; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

