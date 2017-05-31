Emilia Gonzales, 85

Funeral Services for Emilia Gonzales, age 85 of Seminole will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Un Altar para Jesucristo in Seminole with Pastor Consepsion Trevino officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery in Seminole. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Mrs. Gonzales was born December 23, 1931 in Martindale, Texas to Isabel (Galvan) and Dario Saldana. She married Estevan Gonzales on November 21, 1949 in Seminole. She was Pentecostal, and a homemaker. Emilia loved crafts, sewing, and participating with fundraisers for her Church; she also loved going fishing with her husband. Her home was always open to anyone, and she always greeted them with a smile. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her brother.

Emilia Gonzales passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Estevan Gonzales in 2016; and six brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by two sons Estevan Gonzales Jr. and wife Maggie of Corpus Christi, Valentin Gonzales and wife Elfida of Rock Springs; five daugthers Alicia Humada and husband Santos of Seminole, Siria Gonzales of Seminole, Elizabeth Gonzales of Modesto, California, Paula Hernandez of Napa Valley, California, Anita Kimbrue and husband Bill of Stockton, California; one brother Jose Saldana and wife Francis of Seminole; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

