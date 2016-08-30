Elvis Louise Hogue Kite, 93, went home August 17, 2016 in Odessa. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Seminole. Elvis was born July 20, 1923 in Tupelo, Oklahoma to James Riley Hogue and Ellie Gurtrude Cross Hogue. She was named after her grandmother and Aunt. Elvis met Odis Delois Kite Jr. in Levelland and they married June 1, 1943. They soon moved to Seminole to work for Mobil and here they raised their family of Glenda and James Odis (Jim). Elvis was a true homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and her husband even liked the leftovers. She gardened and canned vegetables and fruit. She also sewed to decorate their home and to dress her children in the latest styles and also for her grandchildren to be special.

Elvis is preceded in death by her husband O.D. Kite Jr. and parents James Riley and Ellie Gertrude Hogue, also brothers Robert and Raymond Hogue and sister Helen Hogue.

Elvis is survived by her son James Odis Kite and daughter Glenda Kite, her sister Judy Breeden, her brother Bill Hogue. Also her granddaughter LeOna Beets, and grandsons Brian Daniels and Allen Daniels, great-grandson Jacob Beets and great-granddaughter Autumn Daniels. Also dear to her is Joey, the dog who came to her gate and did not leave for eighteen years and today is searching everywhere for her.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. R.J. Patel and his office for the years of care they provided. Also thanks to Star Hospice for their care.

Arrangements are by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors.

