Funeral services for Don Sanders, 87, of Seminole will be conducted Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Saturday, June 23 in Lubbock.

Don was born March 23, 1931 in Roaring Springs to Claude and Tommie Sanders. He graduated from Muleshoe High School and attended West Texas A&M University at Canyon and Eastern New Mexico University and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the United States Army. Don and Wanda Estep were married June 12, 1954 in Muleshoe. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, and was a farmer for many years, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with his buddies. Don was the Soil Conservationist of the Year and Cotton Farmer of the Year in 1976 and 1977, the Peanut Farmer of the Year in 1979 and 1982, and served as the District Director Zone I, from 1980 – 1999.

Don is survived by his wife, Wanda Sanders of Seminole; one daughter, Kim Barnes and her husband, Joe Dan of Andrews; one sister, Gay Neill of Roscoe; along with three grandchildren, Joe DonSales of Seminole, Jason Sales and wife, Emily of Lubbock, and Jared Sales and wife, Leslie of Seminole, three step-grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

