Dennis Black, 44

Memorial services for Dennis Black, age 44 of Seminole were held Friday, June 15, 2018 at Boyer Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Black was born August 13, 1973 in Denver City to Carol (Fontenot) and Kenny Marion Black. He worked in the oil field as an electrician. He was a giving, caring and hard working man. Dennis enjoyed hunting in his spare time.

Dennis Black passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at his home in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his father Kenny Black.

He is survived by three daughters Shannon Black of Dimmitt, Matty Lynn Black of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Alexzandra Black of Carlsbad, New Mexico; mother Carol Ward of South Carolina; one brother Ronald Keith Black and wife Sherry of South Carolina and one sister Christy Black of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

