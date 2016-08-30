Funeral services for Charley Terrell Benson (101) will be held Friday, September 2, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at the Westside Church of Christ, Seminole, with Mr. Leo Copeland officiating and interment following at the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery. He was born to John Pierce and Trannie Malone Benson, May 22, 1915, in Atwood, Alabama, and passed from this earth Monday, August 29, 2016, in Seminole.

He married Erlene Brown, February 26, 1937, in Seagraves. They were married 46 years until her death in 1983. He married Doyle Gooch, May 7, 1986, in Andrews. She preceded him in death in 1995.

Mr. Benson spent his younger years working on his father’s farm, in a cotton gin, and in the West Texas oil fields. At 30 years of age, he moved to Seminole to operate a Humble service station. He worked in the full-service gas station business until 1985. He operated stations for Humble (later Exxon), Texaco, and as an independent. He also drove a school bus and activity bus for the Seminole Independent School District for 28 years.

Charley and Erlene raised two children, Charles and Becky, and extended their family through those years by opening their home to several boys. These boys were nurtured and supported the same as their two children. Allen Burke, Bill O’Neil, Dennis Roy, and Al Moody were the recipients of love from this wonderful, caring couple.

Mr. Benson loved helping people and his community. He was a volunteer with the Seminole Fire Department for 35 years, serving as Fire Chief for 24 years. He served his hometown as a City Councilman for 16 years spread over three separate terms. He was a member of the Seminole Lions Club for 24 years. He was a dedicated servant to his beloved city of Seminole and provided assistance and support to many people in numerous ways. He never wanted to live anywhere else and was an icon in the eyes of his family and friends.

He possessed the innate ability to remember names, dates, and events. He knew the names of Seminole residents, their children, who the children married, where they lived, statistics for football and basketball games, and even the officiants of those games. Because of his amazing memory, family and friends frequently called him over the years to ask about people they had known.

He was a loyal fan of Seminole sports and attended all of the basketball and football games as well as many other school and community functions. He was very proud when presented with a signed basketball from the 1955 Class AA State Basketball Champions for being their “Number One Fan.”

Charley is survived by one son, Dr. Charles W. Benson and wife, Jeannie, of Corpus Christi; one daughter, Becky Jones of Abilene; seven grandchildren, Mark Benson and wife, Miyoung; Todd Benson and wife, Hope; Leigh Ann Worrich and husband, Scott; Robert Jones and wife, Susan; Julie Longoria and husband, Manuel; Russell Jones; Lyndi Garrett and husband, Aric; nine great-grandchildren, Wayland Benson, Madeleine and Ethan Benson, Thomas and Travis Worrich, Carolyn Jones Bryant, Chelsea Jones Nelson, Caleb Jones, Drew and Collin Longoria, Ashton Jones, Stella, Iris, and Max Garrett; one great-great grandson, Brooks Bryant. He is also survived by a brother, Raymond H. Benson of Santa Rosa, CA., one sister-in-law, Bonnie Brown of Midland, one brother-in-law, James Hanley of Liberty Hill, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be David Shelton, Joe Ike Marchbanks, Bill O’Neil, Carl Brown, Richard Lamothe, and David Hanley. Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Caffey and Jack Carter.

The family expresses their special appreciation to David and Ann Shelton, Joe Ike Marchbanks, and Kathy Reddecop for the countless hours they spent with Mr. Benson. Gratitude is also extended to Memorial Health Care Center physicians and nursing staff, and Memorial Hospice for their loving care.

Family visitation will be held at Ratliff Funeral Home Thursday, September 1, 2016, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to the charity of your choice.

Category: Obituaries