Graveside services for Charles Ross Earhart, 33, of Lubbock were conducted on Saturday Dec. 9th at 11:00 am in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home. Mr. Earhart passed away December 3rd in Lubbock.

Charles was born December 23, 1983 to Max A. Earhart and Robin Lambert. He had previously worked as a cell phone technician for several years and was currently employed with Battery Joe in Lubbock.

He is survived by his father, Max A. Earhart of Hobbs, NM; his mother, Robin Schick of Seminole; one brother, Josh Roberts & wife Rachele of Lubbock; two sisters, Tiffany Peters & husband Adolf of Lubbock and Casey Earhart of Portland, Oregon.

