Cecile Kephart, 77

Cecile Beth Kephart passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, in Miles, while visiting her daughter. We will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 77 years on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Seminole with Rev. Joe Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Gaines County South Cemetery. A tribute of Cecile’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Cecile was born on April 1, 1939, to the late Cecil and Essie (Roth) Fuller in Shamrock. She graduated from Shamrock High School and married Dick Kephart a year later, on March 22, 1958. They lived in Rankin for a short time and then moved to Seminole. Cecile worked in a medical clinic before going to work for then Pioneer Natural Gas Company as a clerk, retiring twenty years later from now, Atmos Energy. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Seminole Memorial Hospital for many years and enjoyed playing the piano for Trinity Baptist Church and following at the First Baptist Church. Cecile also enjoyed bowling with a traveling bowling league, and riding motorcycles with her husband and friends. Following Cecile’s retirement her days were filled with spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible. She moved to Lubbock in 2011, to be closer to family.

Along with her parents, Cecile is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Kephart; and an infant daughter, Elizabeth Kephart.

Cecile is survived by her three children, Jeff Kephart and wife Tandy of Victoria, Karen Estes of Lubbock, and Kim Granzin and husband Kelly of Miles; twelve grandchildren, Camilla Glenn, Ryan Glenn and wife Lynn, Gramm Kephart and fiance Kayla Wheeler, Quade Kephart, Dixon Kephart, Brandt Kephart, Kep Granzin, Zoe Granzin, Tatum Granzin, Macy Granzin, Tristan Granzin, and Jordyn Fischer and husband Joshua; two great-granddaughters, J’Lynn, Jaclyn and Addyson; and three sisters, Virginia Spires of Pine Bluff, Ark, Janice Graham of Shamrock, and Carla Bell of Morrilton, Ark; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284 or http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/.

