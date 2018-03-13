Casimiro Martinez, Jr., 75

Graveside services for Casimiro Martinez, Jr. age 75 of Seminole were held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Gaines County Cemetery with Pastor Nick Cervantes officiating. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Martinez was born November 29, 1942 in McAllen to Julia (Hinojosa) and Casimiro Martinez, Sr. He was a farmer and a Christian with a strong faith. He was the president of the youth rally at his church and taught the adult Sunday school. Casimiro brought many people to the Lord and loved being in ministry.

Casimiro Martinez passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa. He is preceded in death by his parents and one son.

He is survived by one son Santos Martinez of Wellington; two daughters Luz Maria Martinez of Houston, Gloria Flores and husband Paulino of Houston; two brothers Richard Martinez and wife Andrea of Seminole, Johnny Martinez of Tanner, Alabama; one sister Julia Contreras of Lamesa and 12 grandchildren.

