Carrie Blakey, 53

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Carrie Ann (Nix) Blakey was born Feb. 12, 1964 in Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of Orvie and Judy (Brown) Nix and died Jan. 30, 2018 in Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clois and Mary Nix; her paternal grandparents, Gerald “Greta” and Eva “Honey” Brown; and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Blakey of Tuttle, Oklahoma; three daughters, Hayley (Dossett) Dennison (daughter of Brock Dossett of Seminole) and husband Kenneth, Madison Blakey and Emily Blakey, all of Tuttle; her parents, Orvie and Judy Nix of Amarillo; one brother, Gerald Nix and wife Tanya of Hobbs, New Mexico; one nephew and three nieces, Jeremy Nix, Jaime Nix, Hilary Taylor, and Stacey Northcutt; and her mother and father-in-law, James Blakey and Paula Blakey of Lakewood, Colorado.

The celebration of life for Carrie will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at LifeChurch, 1052 E State Hwy 152, Mustang, Oklahoma. Pastor Larry Steverson of Heritage Family Baptist Church will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Carrie Ann (Nix) Blakey Memorial Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation at www.occf.org/memorialgifts. The plan for the fund is to provide scholarships and other charitable donations.

Category: Obituaries