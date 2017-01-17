Carlene Chandler, 79

Carlene Werneking Chandler, age 79 of Seminole passed away on January 14, 2017 in Seminole. Family and friends will gather together to celebrate her life at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the MS Doss Chapel with Jimmy Stevens officiating. Interment will be held that same day at 3:00 p.m. at the cemetery in Sheffield under the care of Boyer Funeral Home. The family received friends on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boyer Funeral Home in Seminole.

Carlene was born in Athens on January 8, 1938 to Carl Henry and Iva Nell Werneking. They moved to Valentine during the great depression and then on to Sanderson where she and her brother attended school while her father worked on the Southern Pacific Railroad and her mother ran a small store and gas station.

Carlene was a talented pianist and was drum majorette for the high school band. She graduated from Sanderson High School in 1957 and went on to attend an acting college in California at the Pasadena Playhouse. She moved back to Texas in 1959 and married her high school sweetheart, Glynn Ross Chandler, on August 31st of that year. After he completed his Army service, they moved around some before finally settling in Seminole with their four children. They divided their time between Seminole and their ranch near Sheffield.

Carlene was a longtime member of the 5th Street Church of Christ and was always very involved and dedicated to her faith. She treasured her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, walking and hiking at the ranch with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed livestock roundups, as well as swimming and fishing in the Pecos River.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Billie Janice Werneking and her younger brother, Weldon Glenn Werneking.

She is survived by her husband, Glynn Chandler of Seminole, four children, Kerry Carson and husband Charlie Don of Sheffield, Kristina Lippke and husband David of Denver, Colorado, Kelvin Chandler and wife Tia of Crane and Kacee Jones and husband Lance of Andrews. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the Seminole Memorial Hospice program.

