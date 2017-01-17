Bonnie M. Brown, 96

Services for Bonnie M. Brown are to be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church Seminole with Revs. Gene Hawkins and Joe Stuart officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County North Cemetery. The family received friends and family Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6-7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.

Bonnie Maxine Thurman Brown, of Seminole, passed away on January 13, 2017 in Midland. Bonnie Maxine Thurman was born July 30, 1920, in Shell Knob, Missouri, the second child of Lawrence Alonzo Thurman and Dona Brock Thurman. When her mother Dona died in 1921, Bonnie and older sister Treva (1917) were cared for by family until Lawrence married Sally Agnes McAfee in 1923. A brother Carl (1924) and sister Mattie (1926) were born to Lawrence and Agnes. Lawrence was employed by Amerada Petroleum Corporation and the family lived in various communities in Oklahoma and Texas. They fared well during the early years of the depression until Lawrence died of kidney disease in 1936. Agnes then moved the family from Pearsall to Seagraves. Bonnie graduated from Pearsall High School. She then attended Draughn’s Business School in Lubbock. She married Glenn Wayland Brown in Seagraves November 9, 1940, and lived in Seminole until 2009 when she moved to Midland. Glenn and Bonnie raised two children, daughter Treva and son Carl. The couple were members of First Baptist Church Seminole since 1941, where she was a faithful member of the church choir. She enjoyed music, especially the organ. Bonnie worked in various positions with the Seminole Public Schools, and was office manager for Hoffman Oil Well Service for 13 years. After retirement, Glenn and Bonnie enjoyed 10 years of travel with friends Roy and Editha Banks of Andrews. The couple was married 68 years, faithful to their Lord and the church, loved and cared for family and friends, were loyal and reliable employees, and worked diligently at making their home a place of beauty and comfort.

Special thanks, love, and unending gratitude is due Mary Emma Frier who was Bonnie’s devoted caretaker, helper, companion, encourager and loyal friend since 1969. Emma, her husband Fip of Tatum, her son Genaro Cabrera and wife Lupita of Seminole, and son James Ralech of Midland have loved Bonnie and Glenn as their own, and they loved her as a daughter.

Also, love and appreciation is extended to Pat Brookshire who has been a wonderful caregiver and friend for over three years. Other caregivers include Gail Perry, Barbara Sidle, Susie Lindley (Pat’s daughter), Mary Pena, and the nurses and aides at Manor Park Rehab and Midland Memorial Hospital.

Bonnie has been blessed with so many life-long friendships, and most recently the residents of the 2nd floor Wallace Apartments at Manor Park. Each one is cherished.

Bonnie Maxine Thurman Brown was truly a “greatest generation” woman, determined, diligent, faithful, and resilient even in the face of sorrow and loss. She enjoyed people, playing games, and a good joke or two. She loved sports as a young girl, especially basketball, and carried that drive and determination to succeed her whole life. She is loved greatly and will be missed deeply until our sure reunion.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Wayland Brown, parents Lawrence Alonzo Thurman and Dona Brock Thurman, stepmother Sally Agnes McAfee Thurman Montgomery, sisters Treva Oleta Thurman Higdon Routh, Mattie Lois Thurman Chenoweth, brother Carl Leon Thurman, mother-in-law Cornelia Scott Brown and father-in-law James Levi Brown, and son-in-law Clarence Russell Lyday.

She is survived by her daughter Treva Jere Brown Lyday of Arlington; son Carl Wayland Brown and wife Pamela Jean Conely Brown of Midland; granddaughters Robin Jeree Lyday and husband Michael Paul Anderson of Arlington, and Mary Kathryn Brown Wallach and husband Adam Andrew Wallach with great-granddaughter Ellie Ryan of Rowlett; grandsons John Russell Lyday of Arlington, Caleb Glenn Brown and wife Dr. Lara Buchak Brown with great-granddaughter Marian Joy of Oakland, CA, Joshua James Brown and wife Melanie Ann Martin Brown with great-grandson Jay Hudson and great-granddaughter Gentry Quinn of Mont Belvieu and Benjamin Ryan Brown of Austin; nieces Gail Chenoweth, Becky Jones, Nancy Gallaway and husband Benny, Anna Scott, Jeannie Benson; nephews Grover Chenoweth, Larry Wain Higdon and wife Ann and son Craig and daughter Lauren Jere Higdon Sorell, Bill O’Neill and wife Sheryl, Richard Lamothe and wife Jonell, Scott Cagle, Arnold Cagle, Ted Duff and wife Janet, and cousin Gary L. Thurman and wife Myra Lynn.

The family requests that donations in Bonnie’s name be made to the Africa Ministry Project, 4910 17th Street, Lubbock, Tx 79416, Kairos Prison Ministry International (www.kairosprisonministry.org), the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.

