Billy Romans, 57

Funeral services for Billy Dale Romans, 57, of Seminole will be conducted Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the M.S. Doss Community Chapel with the Rev. Matt Thackerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home. He passed away Saturday, June 23 in Lubbock.

Billy was born November 3, 1960 in Plains to R.D. and Lois Romans. Billy and Alanna were married February 17, 2001 in Seminole. He was owner/operator of BDR Dumpsters. Billy loved to ride his motorcycle, play golf, and watch the Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his father R. D. Romans and a daughter Chastity Dawn Romans.

Billy is survived by his wife, Alanna of Seminole; two daughters, Kena Whitfield and husband, Glen of Throckmorton and Stacey Keller and husband, Jeff of Newnan, Georgia; his parents Lois and Bob Ford of Carlsbad, New Mexico; a sister, Virginia Stewart and husband, Billy of Lubbock; along with 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one niece and three great-nieces.

