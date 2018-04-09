Betsy Easter, 77

Betsy Ellon Easter, 77, of Seminole went to her heavenly home peacefully with her family by her side, on April 3, 2018 in Seminole. Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 6 at 2:00 P.M. in the South Seminole Baptist Church in Seminole. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.

Betsy was born July 26, 1940 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Milledge and Tobitha Kelley. She married Bobbie Lee Easter on October 15, 1957 in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was an active member of the South Seminole Baptist Church, and was employed by Seminole Memorial Hospital for 25 years. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobbie Easter, a brother, Bill Kelley, and a great-grandson Jasper Harris.

Betsy is survived by her daughters, Moneta Easter and Tim Gomez of Lubbock, and Susie Simmons and husband, Johnny of Seminole; sons, Robert Dean Easter and wife, Sharon of Sealy and Rusty Easter of California; a sister, Patricia Nelson of Houston; along with grandchildren, Tobi and Tyler Haddock of Odessa, McKenzie Easter of Sealy, Shelby and Jarred Harris of Seminole; great-grandchildren, Landon, Rylee, Cooper, Hayden and Trinity of Odessa, Cylus and Ezra Harris of Seminole; and numerous nieces, nephews and many great friends.

