Anna Friesen, 59

Funeral services for Anna Friesen, age 59 of Seminole will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with Pastor Henry Martens officiating. Burial will follow at the Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Mrs. Friesen was born August 4, 1958 in Mexico to Anna (Loewen) and Abram Neufeld. She loved to sing and was always smiling. Anna enjoyed working in her yard and collecting knick-knacks. She loved shopping with her daughters, and her grandkids were the light of her life.

Anna Friesen passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by one son, Benny, in 1989.

She is survived by her husband Gerhard Friesen of Seminole; two sons George Friesen and wife Christina of Kansas, Abram Friesen and wife Ashley of Montana; three daughters Tina Guenter and husband Nico of Seminole, Anna Krahn and husband Peter of Seminole, Susie Friesen and husband Jake of Seminole; her parents Abram and Anna Neufeld of Mexico; four brothers Jake Neufeld and wife Anna of Seminole, Ben Neufeld and wife Maria of Mexico, John Neufeld and wife Anna of Mexico, Peter Neufeld of Seminole; seven sisters Maria Wall and husband John of Mexico, Lisa Wall and husband Frank of Canada, Eva Thiessen of North Dakota, Helen Hildebrandt and husband Peter of Mexico, Margaret Hoppner and husband Gerald of Canada, Susie Goertzen and husband Peter of Canada, Agatha Harms and husband John of Canada and 13 grandchildren.

