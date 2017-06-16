Allene Stark, 80

Memorial services for Allene P. Stark, 80, of Seminole were conducted Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. in the South Seminole Baptist Church with Morris Pruit officiating. Services were under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Friday, June 9 in Seminole.

Allene was born June 22, 1936 in Lovington, New Mexico to Buck Hill and Geneve Allene Hennington Pruit. Allene and Daniel Stark were married July 22, 1998 in the Fairview Community near Sundown. Allene had been employed by the Patton Spring ISD in Administration in Afton. She was a member of the South Seminole Baptist Church, a hard worker, had a love for children, was a devoted homemaker, an avid reader, and loved to sew.

Allene is survived by her husband, Dan Stark of Seminole; three sons, Steve Hughes and wife, Terri of Gardendale, James Hughes and wife, Kathy of Afton and John Hughes and wife, Tammy of Whiteface; one daughter, Carolee Harden and husband, Cody of Sweetwater; one brother, Morris Pruit of Casa Grande, Arizona; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; along with three nephews and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the South Seminole Baptist Church, or to the charity of your choice.

Category: Obituaries