Alan Webb, 48

SEAGRAVES — Alan Lee Webb, 48, of Seagraves passed peacefully from this life to his heavenly home on March 2, 2018 at 8:15 a.m., where he was welcomed by other family members eagerly awaiting his arrival.

A celebration of life will be held in Alan’s honor on March 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Seagraves with Pastor Daniel Reynolds officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves.

Alan was born July 12, 1969 in North Richland Hills. He was a lifelong resident of Seagraves. His parents were Richard and Brenda Webb also of Seagraves.

Alan a truly remarkable, intelligent, loving man was one of the bravest people and never knew a stranger. He loved to talk about everything from religion to politics. He was a fighter and loved life even with all his challenges. He graduated from Seagraves High School and attended South Plains College where he excelled and was certified in computer technology. Aside from his family, computers were his first love. He taught many computer classes, from beginners to advanced students. He was also an avid Star Wars fan.

Alan is survived by his mother, Brenda Webb; his siblings, Rene’ Webb Kayler and husband, Doug of Half Way, Scott Webb and wife, Ashley of Denver City and Daniel Webb of Seagraves; his maternal grandfather William E. Russell and his wife, Patty of Grandview; his paternal aunt Jean Anne Webb Stratton and husband, Jim of Lubbock, his aunt, Lisa and fiancee, Randy of Calico Rock, Arkansas; his maternal aunts and uncles, Joey and Sandra Fazioli of Amarillo, Charles and Andrea Clark of Cold Spring, David Plumlee of Brownfield, Anthony Russell, Bryan and Lisa Russell, Clark and Tina Russell, Dalan and Ica Russell, Susan Russell Childress and Kevin all of Grandview; along with many nieces and nephews, Craig Kayler, Kori Kayler, Kasi Holcomb-Webb, Conner Kayler, Loralie Webb, Carson Kayler and Cole Webb; as well as numerous cousins; and best friends, Jason Harper and Dennis Hudson.

Alan was preceded in death by his dad, Richard Webb, grandparents, R.O, and Laverne Webb, grandmother, Marie Johnson, aunt Amy Russell uncle, Howard Webb and cousin, Shaun Webb, niece Emily Kay Webb.

In lieu of flowers Alan wanted donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Seagraves, Hospice of Lubbock, or charity of your choice.

