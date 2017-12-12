Abraham Froese, Jr., 43

Funeral services for Abraham Froese, Jr. were held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Mennonite Evangelical Church with David Goertzen officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Froese was born June 21, 1974 in Mexico to Helena (Wall) and Abraham Froese, Sr. He married Nancy Rempel in Seminole on April 10, 1994 and attended the Church of God. He worked as a farmer and was an amazing family man. Abe enjoyed fishing, hunting, and baseball – baseball was Abe and Chelsey’s favorite topic and resulted in many hours of entertainment for them; watching the World Series this year was a highlight of their baseball life together as father and daughter. They were Texas Rangers fans until Nolan Ryan left and then Abe followed him to the Astros. Chelsey swallowed her pride and joined Dad and got Astros jerseys. One of the highlights of Justin’s life was sky diving, a gift given to him by his dad on his eighteenth birthday; they dove together. Abe also loved to travel and he traveled the world with his wife and family. He adored his mom, and even though Abe had a stepfather, he never treated him as anything less than a true dad.

Abe was a very humble man and an amazing friend; he was friendly to everyone. He had an infectious smile that everyone loved. He was proud of his life, his family, and his farm; he was a take-charge kind of man. He was a true farmer and other farmers looked to him for advice.

Abe Froese passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at his home in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his father, Abraham Froese, Sr.; one brother, Jake Froese; one niece, Anastasia; and one nephew, Nick, Jr.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Froese of Seminole; son Justin Froese of Seminole; daughter Chelsey Froese of Canyon; stepdad and mother Peter and Helena Fehr of Seminole; two brothers John and Helena Froese of Seminole, Nick and Tina Froese of Seminole; three sisters Lena and Corney Fehr of Seminole, Aggie and Fred Elias of Seminole, Annie and Jake Berg of Wellman, Iowa; one sister-in-law Mary Froese of Seminole; six nieces and 12 nephews.

