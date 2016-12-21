John Edward Singleton, 76

Memorial services for John Edward “Eddie” Singleton, 76, will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the First Baptist Church of Seagraves with Reverend Bennie Wright officiating. Services will be under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and loving family on December 18, 2016 after his long battle with cancer.

Eddie was born on August 29, 1940 in Brownfield to JF and Stella Mae Singleton. Eddie graduated from Seagraves High School in 1958, then went on to attend Texas Tech University. He married his High School sweetheart, Nancy Grace Hibbits on June 6, 1959 in the First Baptist Church of Seagraves.

They celebrated their 57 years of marriage this past June.

Eddie worked for Phillips Petroleum (later known as Duke Energy Field Services), for 45 years and was highly respected by his fellow co-workers. He was nicknamed “Dr. Doom”, for being the detailed Engine Analyst that he was.

Eddie was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of the Gaines County Rodeo Association, a member of the First Baptist Church in Seagraves, previous member of the Seagraves School Board, taught Sunday school in his younger years, was a Little Dribbler coach, drove his son and his friends to many rodeo competitions throughout the years and was an admired cowboy. He loved to train and work with horses. He was looked up to and well respected by young and old alike for being such a kind and humble man. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, JF and Stella Mae Singleton of Seagraves; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Dorothy Singleton of Ruidoso, NM; an aunt and uncle, Peachie and Fred Ford of New Deal, and a special nephew, Calvin James of Stephenville,

Eddie is survived by his wife, Nancy Grace Singleton of Seagraves; four children; a daughter, Rene Langehennig and her husband Shane of Ropesville, a daughter, Nancy Jo Bevers and her husband Lance of Shallowater, a daughter, Scarlett Terrell and her husband Ricky of Seagraves; a son, John Ed Singleton of Seagraves; seven grandchildren, Kevin Mathews, Karson Bevers and his wife Mikki, Kit Chambers and his wife Amanda, Jamie Weir, Karli Chambers, Sudney Bevers and Londyn Singleton; and four great grandchildren, Christopher Mathews Glenn, Emma Bevers, Jordan Mathews and Parker Chambers.

There will be family visitation Wednesday, December 21st from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ratliff Funeral Home.

