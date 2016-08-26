SAN ANGELO–Elmer Joe Adkins, 90, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 12:30 p.m at his home in San Angelo, surrounded by his loving family. Elmer was preceded in death by his father, Joe Montgomery Adkins, his mother, Ruby Lee (Smith) Adkins, his twin sister, Evelyn Ruby Handley, his younger brother, Willard Leroy Adkins, and his younger sister, Wilma Estelle Anderson.

Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Joanne Bowers Adkins, son Joe Ross Adkins, son Danny Wayne Adkins and his wife Wilda Marie (Washer) Adkins, and daughter Vickie Lynn Poage and her husband Larry Don Poage, five grandchildren: Darrell Wayne Adkins and his wife Mary Chamberlain Adkins, Craig Michael Adkins, Michelle Marie Adkins, Hayden Ross Poage, and Sean Michael Poage; and four great-grandchildren: Lindsey Allison Adkins, Taylor Lauren Adkins, Hailey Nicole Adkins, and Blake Andrew Adkins.

Elmer was born April 15,1926, on the Adkins homestead in Eddy County, New Mexico. Elmer attended schools at Chalk, Forsan, and Seminole, Texas. He graduated from Seminole High School in 1943 enlisted into the US Marine Corps in March 1944 at age 17 and was deployed to Tinian Island with the Fifth Marine, 18th Anti-Aircraft Division. Elmer witnessed the arrival and departure of the USS Indianapolis and was assigned to guard the atomic bombs Little Boy and Fat Boy. Elmer was honorably discharged on June 22,1946. In June 1946, he went to the Gaines County Court House to file his discharge papers where he met Joanne Bowers who was a clerk in the County Office. This meeting led to dating, engagement, and marriage on December 14,1947.

Elmer went to work in the oil field on drilling rigs in west Texas, offshore Louisiana, Argentina, Kuwait, Doha, Dubai, Iran, Rotterdam, Nigeria, Fernando Po, Cameroon, New Zealand, North Sea, Borneo (Brunei and Sarawak), Australia, China, and US Gulf of Mexico. Elmer’s oilfield career spanned from 1946 to 1988, a total period of 42 years.

After retirement, Elmer and Joanne used San Angelo as a home base and extensively traveled, primarily around Texas, visiting family and friends. Elmer was always unconditionally supportive and loving to his family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest with honor, integrity, honesty, humility, compassion, wisdom, sincere interest in others, and a friend to many who always had time to listen and visit.

Elmer willed his body to the Texas Tech Medical School to assist medical students and advance medical science to help others. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hospice of San Angelo, Texas at www.hospiceofsanangelo.org. This organization and more importantly the dedicated, compassionate staff were a blessing to Elmer and his family. The family wishes to thank the wonderful Shannon Hospital team and Doctor Walter Hewell for their loving and attentive care which enabled Elmer to enjoy the best quality of life possible.

SEMPER FIDELIS

